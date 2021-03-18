Cîmpeanu urmează modelul Anisie: Tezele sunt suspendate și în semestrul II

Ministrul Educaţiei, Sorin Cîmpeanu, a suspendat tezele în semestrul II, după ce antecesoarea lui, Monica Anisie, a procedat la fel cu tezele din semestrul I al anului şcolar 2020 – 2021.
Cîmpeanu a ales să-și anunțe pe Facebook decizia:
„Pentru anul școlar 2020-2021 sunt suspendate #tezele (lucrările scrise semestriale), conform OM 5977/2020. În consecință, la finalul semestrului al doilea, mediile pentru toate disciplinele se obțin prin rotunjirea mediei aritmetice a notelor la cel mai apropiat întreg. Avand în vedere că la acest moment aproape un milion de elevi participă la toate activitățile didactice în sistem #online și atât timp cât sistemul de învățământ din România nu dispune de platforme de evaluare și examinare dedicate și securizate, #relevanța tezelor este mai mult decât discutabilă”.
