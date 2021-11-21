Borsec

POLITIC: Negocieri deblocate pentru noul Guvern PNL-PSD-UDMR / Iohannis i-a chelat împreună la consultări / PSD va avea 10 miniștri, PNL-8 iar UDMR rămâne cu cele 3 

Protest violent la Bruxelles împotriva noilor restricții: „Împreună pentru libertate!”

Externe 

Un protest violent, la care au participat zeci de mii de persoane, a avut loc la Bruxelles, duminică, împotriva noilor restricții anti-COVID.

Sub sloganul „Împreună pentru libertate”, peste 35.000 de oameni au ieșit în stradă la un marș care la început a fost pașnic.

Însă Poliția a folosit rapid tunuri cu apă și gaze lacrimogene în fața unui grup de oameni care aruncau petarde, potrivit unui fotograf AFP.
 
În această ciocnire, mai mulți manifestanți au purtat cagule și au fluturat steaguri naționaliste flamande.
 

Violențe au avut loc și în apropierea cartierului european și a guvernului de la Bruxelles.
 
Guvernul Belgiei a anunțat, miercuri, generalizarea purtării măștii sanitare și dorește să facă telemunca obligatorie pentru joburile care o permit.
 

 
Cu o medie de 10.300 de noi infecții cu COVID-19 pe zi în ultima săptămână, Belgia a revenit la o rată de răspândire a virusului care nu fusese atinsă de un an.
 
Țara se confruntă cu niveluri de spitalizare a pacienților cu Covid pe care nu le-a înregistrat din luna mai (mai mult de 2.000 de pacienți, dintre care peste 25% la terapie intensivă).
 
