    joi, decembrie 12

    Horațiu Potra, plasat sub control judiciar de Judecătoria Ploiești

    Justitie

    Horațiu Potra, reținut de procuroriiParchetului de pe lângă Curtea de Apel Ploieşti, a fost plasat sub control judiciar de magistrații Judecătoriei Ploiești.

    Potra are însă interdicția de a părăsi judeţul Sibiu.

    Anchetă extinsă în cazul lui Horaţiu Potra, după ce a fost reţinut de procurori: Instigare la comiterea de infracțiuni în cadrul unor proteste neautorizate
