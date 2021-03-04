Ungureanu îl atacă pe Iohannis: „Pervers, în stil pesedist”

Emanuel Ungureanu, deputat USR-PLUS, îl atacă pe președintele Klaus Iohannis pentru că i-a cerut actualului ministru al Justiției, Stelian Ion, să „explice public de urgență” cum de s-a ajuns în situația ca dosarul „10 August” să fie clasat… în iunie 2020!
Iată mesajul lui Ungureanu, transmis pe Facebook:
„Rușinos! Schamlos (în limba germană)
Președintele Iohannis care a numit-o pe Elena Giorgiana Hosu în fruntea DIICOT este responsabil direct din punct de vedere moral și politic de “trântirea” dosarului 10 august.
Pervers, în stil pesedist, domnul Iohannis îl roagă pe actualul ministru al Justiției să lămurească povestea clasării dosarului 10 august.
Domnul Iohannis mai bine mergea la ski zilele acestea…
Îl invit pe domnul Iohannis, pe care l-am votat, să citească această mărturie a unui cetățean mutilat în 10 august 2018.
