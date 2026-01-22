Lista nominalizărilor la Premiile Oscar din 2026 a fost făcută publică, joi, de Academia Americană a Artelor și Științelor Filmului.
Gala Premiilor Oscar va avea loc pe 15 martie.
Nominalizările la Oscarul pentru cel mai bun film:
- „Bugonia”;
- „F1”;
- „Frankenstein”;
- „Hamnet”;
- „Marty Supreme”;
- „One Battle After Another”;
- „The Secret Agent”;
- „Sentimental Value”;
- „Sinners”;
- „Train Dreams”.
Nominalizările la Oscarul pentru cel mai bun actor într-un rol principal:
- Timothée Chalamet, „Marty Supreme”;
- Leonardo DiCaprio, „One Battle After Another”;
- Ethan Hawke, „Blue Moon”;
- Michael B. Jordan, „Sinners”;
- Wagner Moura, „The Secret Agent”.
Nominalizările la Premiul Oscar pentru cea mai bună actriță într-un rol principal:
- Jessie Buckley, „Hamnet”;
- Rose Byrne, „If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”;
- Kate Hudson, „Song Sung Blue”;
- Renate Reinsve, „Sentimental Value”;
- Emma Stone, „Bugonia”.
Cel mai bun actor într-un rol secundar:
- Benicio Del Toro, “One Battle After Another”;
- Jacob Elordi, „Frankenstein”;
- Delroy Lindo, „Sinners”;
- Sean Penn, „One Battle After Another”;
- Stellan Skarsgård, „Sentimental Value”.
Cea mai bună actriță într-un rol secundar:
- Elle Fanning, „Sentimental Value”;
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, „Sentimental Value”;
- Amy Madigan, „Weapons”;
- Wunmi Mosaku, „Sinners”;
- Teyana Taylor, „One Battle After Another”.
Cel mai bun regizor:
- Chloé Zhao, „Hamnet”;
- Josh Safdie, „Marty Supreme”;
- Paul Thomas Anderson, „One Battle After Another”;
- Joachim Trier, „Sentimental Value”;
- Ryan Coogler, „Sinners”.
Cel mai bun scenariu original:
- „Blue Moon”;
- „It Was Just an Accident”;
- „Marty Supreme”;
- „Sentimental Value”;
- „Sinners”.
Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat:
- „Bugonia”;
- „Frankenstein”;
- „Hamnet”;
- „One Battle After Another”;
- „Train Dreams”.
Cel mai bun film străin:
- „The Secret Agent”;
- „It Was Just an Accident”;
- „Sentimental Value”;
- „Sirat”;
- „The Voice of Hind Rajab”.
Cel mai bun documentar:
- „The Alabama Solution”;
- „Come See Me in the Good Light”;
- „Cutting Through Rocks”;
- „Mr. Nobody Against Putin”;
- „The Perfect Neighbor”;
Cea mai bună imagine:
- „Frankenstein”
- „Marty Supreme”
- „One Battle After Another”
- „Sinners”
- „Train Dreams”.
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj:
- „Butcher’s Stain”;
- „A Friend of Dorothy”;
- „Jane Austen’s Period Drama”;
- „The Singers”;
- „Two People Exchanging Saliva”.
Cel mai bun film de animație:
- „Arco”;
- „Elio”;
- „KPop Demon Hunters”;
- „Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”;
- „Zootropolis 2”.
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animație:
- „Butterfly”;
- „Forevergreen”;
- „The Girl Who Cried Pearls”;
- „Retirement Plan”;
- „The Three Sisters”.
Cele mai bune efecte vizuale:
- „Avatar: Fire and Ash”;
- „F1”;
- „Jurassic World Rebirth”;
- „The Lost Bus”;
- „Sinners”.
Cele mai bune costume:
- „Avatar: Fire and Ash”;
- „Frankenstein”;
- „Hamnet”;
- „Marty Supreme”;
- „Sinners”.
Cel mai bun montaj:
- „F1”;
- „Marty Supreme”;
- „One Battle After Another”;
- „Sentimental Value”;
- „Sinners”.
Cel mai bun machiaj și hairstyling:
- „Frankenstein”;
- „Kokuho”;
- „Sinners”;
- „The Smashing Machine”;
- „The Ugly Stepsister”.
Cea mai bună coloană sonoră:
- „Bugonia”;
- „Frankenstein”;
- „Hamnet”;
- „One Battle After Another”;
- „Sinners”.
Cel mai bun sunet:
- „F1”;
- „Frankenstein”;
- „One Battle After Another”;
- „Sinners”;
- „Sirat”.
Cel mai bun cântec original:
- „Dear Me” din „Diane Warren: Relentless”;
- „Golden” din „KPop Demon Hunters”;
- „I Lied to You” din „Sinners”;
- „Sweet Dreams of Joy” din „Viva Verdi”;
- „Train Dreams” din „Train Dreams”.
Cel mai bun casting:
- „Hamnet”;
- „Marty Supreme”;
- „One Battle After Another”;
- „The Secret Agent”;
- „Sinners”.
Cel mai bun design de producție:
- „Frankenstein”;
- „Hamnet”;
- „Marty Supreme”;
- „One Battle After Another”;
- „Sinners”.