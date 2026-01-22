Close Menu

    Lista nominalizărilor la Premiile Oscar din 2026

    By Teatru, Muzica si Film
    Lista  nominalizărilor la Premiile Oscar din 2026 a fost făcută publică, joi, de Academia Americană a Artelor și Științelor Filmului.

    Gala Premiilor Oscar va avea loc pe 15 martie.

    Nominalizările la Oscarul pentru cel mai bun film:
    • „Bugonia”;
    • „F1”;
    • „Frankenstein”;
    • „Hamnet”;
    • „Marty Supreme”;
    • „One Battle After Another”;
    • „The Secret Agent”;
    • „Sentimental Value”;
    • „Sinners”;
    • „Train Dreams”.

    Nominalizările la Oscarul pentru cel mai bun actor într-un rol principal:

    • Timothée Chalamet, „Marty Supreme”;
    • Leonardo DiCaprio, „One Battle After Another”;
    • Ethan Hawke, „Blue Moon”;
    • Michael B. Jordan, „Sinners”;
    • Wagner Moura, „The Secret Agent”.
    Nominalizările la Premiul Oscar pentru cea mai bună actriță într-un rol principal:
    • Jessie Buckley, „Hamnet”;
    • Rose Byrne, „If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”;
    • Kate Hudson, „Song Sung Blue”;
    • Renate Reinsve, „Sentimental Value”;
    • Emma Stone, „Bugonia”.
    Cel mai bun actor într-un rol secundar:
    • Benicio Del Toro, “One Battle After Another”;
    • Jacob Elordi, „Frankenstein”;
    • Delroy Lindo, „Sinners”;
    • Sean Penn, „One Battle After Another”;
    • Stellan Skarsgård, „Sentimental Value”.
    Cea mai bună actriță într-un rol secundar:
    • Elle Fanning, „Sentimental Value”;
    • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, „Sentimental Value”;
    • Amy Madigan, „Weapons”;
    • Wunmi Mosaku, „Sinners”;
    • Teyana Taylor, „One Battle After Another”.
    Cel mai bun regizor:
    • Chloé Zhao, „Hamnet”;
    • Josh Safdie, „Marty Supreme”;
    • Paul Thomas Anderson, „One Battle After Another”;
    • Joachim Trier, „Sentimental Value”;
    • Ryan Coogler, „Sinners”.
    Cel mai bun scenariu original:
    • „Blue Moon”;
    • „It Was Just an Accident”;
    • „Marty Supreme”;
    • „Sentimental Value”;
    • „Sinners”.
    Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat:
    • „Bugonia”;
    • „Frankenstein”;
    • „Hamnet”;
    • „One Battle After Another”;
    • „Train Dreams”.
    Cel mai bun film străin:
    • „The Secret Agent”;
    • „It Was Just an Accident”;
    • „Sentimental Value”;
    • „Sirat”;
    • „The Voice of Hind Rajab”.
    Cel mai bun documentar:
    • „The Alabama Solution”;
    • „Come See Me in the Good Light”;
    • „Cutting Through Rocks”;
    • „Mr. Nobody Against Putin”;
    • „The Perfect Neighbor”;
    Cea mai bună imagine:
    • „Frankenstein”
    • „Marty Supreme”
    • „One Battle After Another”
    • „Sinners”
    • „Train Dreams”.
    Cel mai bun scurtmetraj:
    • „Butcher’s Stain”;
    • „A Friend of Dorothy”;
    • „Jane Austen’s Period Drama”;
    • „The Singers”;
    • „Two People Exchanging Saliva”.
    Cel mai bun film de animație:
    • „Arco”;
    • „Elio”;
    • „KPop Demon Hunters”;
    • „Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”;
    • „Zootropolis 2”.
    Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animație:
    • „Butterfly”;
    • „Forevergreen”;
    • „The Girl Who Cried Pearls”;
    • „Retirement Plan”;
    • „The Three Sisters”.
    Cele mai bune efecte vizuale:
    • „Avatar: Fire and Ash”;
    • „F1”;
    • „Jurassic World Rebirth”;
    • „The Lost Bus”;
    • „Sinners”.
    Cele mai bune costume:
    • „Avatar: Fire and Ash”;
    • „Frankenstein”;
    • „Hamnet”;
    • „Marty Supreme”;
    • „Sinners”.
    Cel mai bun montaj:
    • „F1”;
    • „Marty Supreme”;
    • „One Battle After Another”;
    • „Sentimental Value”;
    • „Sinners”.
    Cel mai bun machiaj și hairstyling:
    • „Frankenstein”;
    • „Kokuho”;
    • „Sinners”;
    • „The Smashing Machine”;
    • „The Ugly Stepsister”.
    Cea mai bună coloană sonoră:
    • „Bugonia”;
    • „Frankenstein”;
    • „Hamnet”;
    • „One Battle After Another”;
    • „Sinners”.
    Cel mai bun sunet:
    • „F1”;
    • „Frankenstein”;
    • „One Battle After Another”;
    • „Sinners”;
    • „Sirat”.
    Cel mai bun cântec original:
    • „Dear Me” din „Diane Warren: Relentless”;
    • „Golden” din „KPop Demon Hunters”;
    • „I Lied to You” din „Sinners”;
    • „Sweet Dreams of Joy” din „Viva Verdi”;
    • „Train Dreams” din „Train Dreams”.
    Cel mai bun casting:
    • „Hamnet”;
    • „Marty Supreme”;
    • „One Battle After Another”;
    • „The Secret Agent”;
    • „Sinners”.
    Cel mai bun design de producție:
    • „Frankenstein”;
    • „Hamnet”;
    • „Marty Supreme”;
    • „One Battle After Another”;
    • „Sinners”.
