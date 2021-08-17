Borsec

Drulă: S-a semnat contractul pentru ultimul tronson al Drumului Expres Craiova-Pitești

: 1:00 pm
Transporturi 

Ministrul transporturilor, Cătălin Drulă, anunță semnarea de către reprezentanții CNAIR cu grupul de firme UMB, marți, a contractul pentru ultimul tronson din Drumul Expres Craiova-Pitești.

Semnarea contractului a fost posibilă pentru că nu s-au depus contestaţii. 

Iată ce a scris ministrul, pe Facebook:

„Am participat astăzi la sediul CNAIR la semnarea contractului dintre Compania de drumuri și câștigătorul licitației pentru proiectarea și execuția lotului 4, grupul de firme UMB.

Același antreprenor lucrează excelent pe tronsoanele 2 și 3 ale drumului expres și mă aștept ca ritmul să fie similar și pe acest segment din DX12.
Ca termene contractuale, avem 12 luni pentru proiectare și 24 pentru execuția celor 31,8 km ai lotului dintre Colonești și Pitești.
 
 
Câteva date despre acest sector:
 
– va cuprinde 30 de structuri cu lungimea totală de 1.680 de metri (14 pasaje și 16 poduri);
 
– acestora li se adaugă 28 de podețe;
 
– va avea 2 noduri rutiere: la Podul Broșteni (pentru legătura cu DN65A și DN65), respectiv la Catanele (pentru legătura cu A1);
 
– este prevăzută o bază de întreținere și deszăpezire la Oarja;
 
– vor exista două spații de parcare/servicii, amplasate de-o parte și de alta a drumului.
