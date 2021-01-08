Cîțu acuză de fake news PSD și traduce pe sărite scrisoarea CE transmisă MFP în decembrie

Premierul Florin Cîțu acuză de fake news PSD, care a prezentat ce i-a convenit din scrisoarea transmisă de Comisia Europeană (CE), pe 29 decembrie, Ministerului Finanțelor Publice (MFP).

La rândul său, prim-ministrul traduce, vineri, special „pentru PSD”, fragmente din acest document, pe care l-a ținut secret și nu îl prezintă public nici acum.

Publicăm noi scrisoarea, la finalul articolului.

Iată precizările lui Cîțu, pe Facebook:

„PSD continua campania de fake news.

De câteva zile circulă un fake news despre o scrisoare a CE pentru Ministerul Finanțelor din România.

Există o singură explicație pentru acest fake news. Scrisoarea este în engleză iar la PSD este clar o barieră acest lucru.

Ce apare în scrisoare:

1. „According to our analysis, the large general government deficit and rapidly growing debt ratio are largely the result of policy decisions adopted by România before the COVID-19 outbreak.”.

Adică – deficitul de anul trecut în mare parte se datorează politicilor adoptate de România înainte de izbucnirea COVID-19. Simplu: de guvernul socialist.

2. These decisions include the pro-cyclical fiscal policy between 2016 and 2018, when the government deficit was close to 3% of GDP notwithstanding a favourable economic situation, as well as the large unfunded pension increases that lead to a permanent increase în the budget deficit.

În traducere pentru PSD – în loc să aveți surplus bugetar în perioada 2016-2018 v-ați bătut joc de economie. Mai mult ați adoptat o lege a pensiilor care nu avea finanțarea asigurată.

3. The Commission will reassess România’s budgetary situation în spring 2021 and, if appropriate, will propose new steps under the EDP.

CE așteaptă până în primăvară, după ce aprobăm bugetul, pentru a avea o opinie despre situația economică a României.

4. This corrective action need not and should not undermine the necessary efforts to support the health system and the economy în order to effectively combat the pandemic and its economic and social consequences. Aș highlighted în our previous letter to Minister of Public Finance Cîtu of 19 September 2020, the measures to support the recovery throughout 2021 should be tailored to România’s specific situation and should be well-targeted and temporary.

Adică, da, vă susținem să luați măsuri, să reduceți semnificativ defictul bugetar, dar înțelegem că încă suntem în pandemie și este nevoie de cheltuieli suplimentare pentru sănătate.

5. We would welcome further efforts by the Government to limit any structural negative budgetary impact of the measures taken. At the same time, România should avoid introducing new measures with a permanent negative impact on the budget balance.

FOARTE IMPORTANT. Mai clar de atât nu se putea. CE susține eforturile guvernului pentru reformă (am anunțat deja o parte din măsuri și mai urmează altele) și nu susține măsuri care reduc permantent veniturile bugetare sau cresc permanent cheltuielile bugetare. Am zis că nu voi accepta astfel de măsuri și este bine că și CE susține acest lucru public.

Altfel arată acum scrisoarea de la CE pentru Ministerul Finanțelor.

Anul 2021 este un an în care începem să corectăm 30 de ani de măsuri populiste, împotriva românilor. Repunem România pe drumul dezvoltării economice sustenabile”.