Meteorologii au emis alerte pentru încă un episod de caniculă și disconfort termic: Cod Portocaliu și Galben în trei sferturi de țară.
Cod Galben: 13 și 14 iulie
Valul de căldură se va intensifica și se va extinde în cea mai mare parte a țării. Disconfortul termic va fi ridicat, indicele temperatură-umezeală (ITU) va depăși pragul critic de 80 de unități și local va fi caniculă.
În după-amiaza și seara de marți (13 iulie), pe alocuri vor fi manifestări specifice instabilității atmosferice, la munte, precum și în regiunile estice și sud-estice.
Cod Portocaliu: 13 și 14 iulie
Cod Portocaliu avertizează că, în județele Satu Mare, Bihor, Arad, Timiș și Caraș-Severin, disconfortul termic va fi accentuat și va fi caniculă.
Temperaturile maxime vor fi în general de 37…39 de grade, iar noaptea valorile termice nu vor coborî sub 22… 20 de grade.
În cea mai mare parte a țării, disconfortul termic va fi ridicat și în zilele următoare
