Tras pe linie moartă, Florin Roman (PNL) se revoltă: „E vremea sforarilor”

Florin Roman (PNL) a fost tras pe linie moartă în Parlament: nu mai este lider de grup la Camera Deputaților și nici nu conduce vreo comisie permanentă, deși au fost înființate 3, ajungânduse la 24, în total.

Supărat, Roman îl atacă voalat atât pe Ludovic Orban, cât și pe președintele Klaus Iohannis, despre primul spunând că „cedează pas cu pas diferite poziții strategice in parlament”.

„PSD și AUR și-au arătat colții din prima zi, iar, din păcate, PNL cedează pas cu pas diferite poziții strategice in parlament, așa cum a făcut in Executiv. Din prima linie a frontului in bătălia cu PSD, locul luptătorilor a fost luat de învinși! E vremea sforarilor, care se sfâșie pentru firimiturile aruncate de stăpâni! Oameni care au pierdut batalii politice la ei acasa au fost aduși in fata, iar cei care au câștigat luptele politice cu PSD și USR s-au retras, pentru ca nu pot accepta umilirea partidului, nu pot accepta ca PNL sa fie un partid prăduit de toți adversarii săi”, a scris Florin roman pe Facebook, marți seară.