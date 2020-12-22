Tras pe linie moartă, Florin Roman (PNL) se revoltă: „E vremea sforarilor”

Florin Roman (PNL) a fost tras pe linie moartă în Parlament: nu mai este lider de grup la Camera Deputaților și nici nu conduce vreo comisie permanentă, deși au fost înființate 3, ajungânduse la 24, în total.
Supărat, Roman îl atacă voalat atât pe Ludovic Orban, cât și pe președintele Klaus Iohannis, despre primul spunând că „cedează pas cu pas diferite poziții strategice in parlament”.
„PSD și AUR și-au arătat colții din prima zi, iar, din păcate, PNL cedează pas cu pas diferite poziții strategice in parlament, așa cum a făcut in Executiv. Din prima linie a frontului in bătălia cu PSD, locul luptătorilor a fost luat de învinși!E vremea sforarilor, care se sfâșie pentru firimiturile aruncate de stăpâni! Oameni care au pierdut batalii politice la ei acasa au fost aduși in fata, iar cei care au câștigat luptele politice cu PSD și USR s-au retras, pentru ca nu pot accepta umilirea partidului, nu pot accepta ca PNL sa fie un partid prăduit de toți adversarii săi”, a scris Florin roman pe Facebook, marți seară.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.