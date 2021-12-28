Borsec

POLITICĂ: Echipa SECUNDA vă urează un An Nou mai bun, cu sănătate și împliniri!

Bugetul pentru 2022 a fost adoptat de Parlament înainte de Crăciun, sub asediul protestelor...
Echipa SECUNDA vă urează Crăciun magic, cu sănătate și bucurii!...
HR Barometru: 72% dintre companiile din România au adoptat munca hibrid...
Colindele noastre cântate de Mariana Nicolesco în Vatican...
Oficial! Guvernul Ciucă, abilitat să emită ordonanţe în perioada vacanţei parlamentare...
VIDEO. Protest fără precedent la Parlament, pentru blocarea Legii certificatului COVID...
Greva de la CFR s-a încheiat cu promisiuni de creșteri salariale făcute de Grindeanu...
ANCOM: Prețurile la telefonie ar trebui să scadă, de la 1 ianuarie 2022...
Zăpadă doar la munte, de Crăciun și de Revelion. Prognoza până pe 2 ianuarie...
Copiii din 150 de școli vor primi în continuare o masă caldă sau un pachet...
Cătălin Rădulescu „Mitralieră”, trimis în judecată de DNA pentru titlul ilegal de revoluționar...
Orban a depus actele pentru Forța Dreptei: „Voi fi foarte selectiv cu primirea de membri din PNL”...
Ciolacu își lasă înlocuitori la șefia Camerei Deputaților în perioada vacanţei parlamentare...
Solaris a început livrările celor 25 de troleibuze noi la Brașov...
Dacia a mai livrat un lot, de 74 de vehicule Duster, către MApN...
Guvernul Ciucă a aprobat proiectul Legii bugetului pe 2022. Câciu: Este configurat pe o creştere economică de 4,6%...
Drumul de legătură între DN5 și Vama Giurgiu, deschis traficului (galerie foto)...
